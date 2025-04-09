Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,314 ($55.12) and last traded at GBX 4,338 ($55.43), with a volume of 1467277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,639.23 ($59.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.11) to GBX 6,000 ($76.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Shore Capital raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,675 ($72.51).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITRK

Intertek Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,037.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,898.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a GBX 102.60 ($1.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 66.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,892 ($62.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,919.32 ($7,563.66). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($63.81), for a total transaction of £1,972,530.12 ($2,520,483.16). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.