Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Intevac has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s payout ratio is currently -60.61%.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
