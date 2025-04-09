Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Intevac has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Intevac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

