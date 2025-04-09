Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,003,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,113,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 241,812 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

PRFZ stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.