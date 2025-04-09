Invesco Ltd. Has $397.53 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of Crown Castle worth $397,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

