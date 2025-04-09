Invesco Ltd. Has $447.34 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 138,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.72% of Texas Roadhouse worth $447,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.75 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

