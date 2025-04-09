Invesco Ltd. Has $453.38 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,044,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 222,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 6.24% of Antero Midstream worth $453,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

