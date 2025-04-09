Invesco Ltd. Has $470.20 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of NIKE worth $470,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,670,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NIKE Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NKE opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

