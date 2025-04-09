Invesco Ltd. Purchases 566,046 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of ResMed worth $531,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,089,000 after buying an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after acquiring an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 590,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.19 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,004 shares of company stock worth $9,618,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

