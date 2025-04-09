Invesco Ltd. Purchases 567,948 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.81% of DoorDash worth $567,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.12.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,523 shares of company stock worth $47,227,120. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.3 %

DoorDash stock opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 613.89 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.39.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

