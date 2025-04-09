Invesco Ltd. Purchases 694,055 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.79% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $432,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after buying an additional 1,260,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,204,000 after purchasing an additional 757,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

