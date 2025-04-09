Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.43% of IQVIA worth $509,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 2Xideas AG grew its position in IQVIA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 225,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQV stock opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.87 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

