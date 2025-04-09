Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.31% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $551,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.