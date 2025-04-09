Invesco Ltd. Sells 80,378 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of PACCAR worth $494,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

