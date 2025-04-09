Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Deere & Company worth $464,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $411.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

