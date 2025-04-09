Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,456,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,967,237 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $12.21.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.