Invesco Solar ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,569 put options on the company. This is an increase of 404% compared to the average daily volume of 4,083 put options.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. 278,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,565. The stock has a market cap of $618.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.