Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.16 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 25388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.