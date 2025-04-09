Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.16 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 25388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.
Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07.
Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF
About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF
PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.