Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) recently:

4/8/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

4/7/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. 2,410,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,120. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 9,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $566,249.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,298.82. This trade represents a 4.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,098. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

