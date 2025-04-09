Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 101201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $234,937.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,802.80. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $194,937.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,439. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 916,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 36,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after buying an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

