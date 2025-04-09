Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.33 and last traded at $73.09, with a volume of 196896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.43.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $5,952,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

