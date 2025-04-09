iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,717,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 4,266,210 shares.The stock last traded at $82.47 and had previously closed at $82.64.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
