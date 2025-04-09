iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,717,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 4,266,210 shares.The stock last traded at $82.47 and had previously closed at $82.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 517.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101,912.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,885,000. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

