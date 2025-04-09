iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $44.74. 46,189,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 44,561,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 7.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

