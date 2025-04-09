iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF comprises 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.32% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $59.77.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

