iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.35 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 1293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,330 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

