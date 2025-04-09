iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $29.00. 48,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 23,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.