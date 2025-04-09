iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.99 and last traded at $117.36, with a volume of 25894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.03.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $142.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

