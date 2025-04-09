iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.68 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 37925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,936,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

