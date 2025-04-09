iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 565% from the previous session’s volume of 8,407 shares.The stock last traded at $185.66 and had previously closed at $170.20.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.30. The firm has a market cap of $916.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,392,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

