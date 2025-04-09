iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 3.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $91,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.