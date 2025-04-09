iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,178,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 3,877,695 shares.The stock last traded at $100.61 and had previously closed at $102.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

