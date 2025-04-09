iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,446,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,386,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.65 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

