IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 151.90 ($1.94), with a volume of 1243040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.10 ($2.08).

IWG Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $0.00. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.44%.

About IWG

IWG declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.