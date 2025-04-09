IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 151.90 ($1.94), with a volume of 1243040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.10 ($2.08).
IWG Stock Down 7.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
IWG Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $0.00. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.44%.
About IWG
IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IWG
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.