J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $193.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13,668.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,825 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 367.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

