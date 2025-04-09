Jeanna Steele Sells 9,942 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,686 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $11,195.04.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 593.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

