Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Price

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $154.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $118.77. 22,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

