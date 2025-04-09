John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 66,458 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $31.34.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 980,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,481,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

