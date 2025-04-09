John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

HPF opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.