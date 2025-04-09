John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %
HPF opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.