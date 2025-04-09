John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.27 and last traded at $41.19. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

