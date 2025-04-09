Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.28.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Czech National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

