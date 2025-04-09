JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,225,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 568% from the previous session’s volume of 183,360 shares.The stock last traded at $46.07 and had previously closed at $46.41.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.