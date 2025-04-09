JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $14.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 166.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 121,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

