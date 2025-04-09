JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 188,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $995,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,634.56. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,539.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,807.27. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $5,427,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,704,000 after buying an additional 2,555,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after buying an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,747,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

