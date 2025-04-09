JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.30 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 25460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

