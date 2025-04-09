JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 122845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

