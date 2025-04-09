Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.24 Per Share

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.24 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 91.6% increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JTC Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 760 ($9.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 943.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 989.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 756 ($9.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn Marriott purchased 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of £99,947.16 ($127,711.68). Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.89) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.

JTC Company Profile

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

