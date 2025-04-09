Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $224.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.17.

Get Assurant alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Assurant

Assurant Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $179.12. 148,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Assurant by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.