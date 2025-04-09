Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $57.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKWD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. 96,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,184. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,987.20. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

