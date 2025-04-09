Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.35.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. 678,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

