Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kelly Services worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 3,062.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Down 3.1 %

KELYA stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $399.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

