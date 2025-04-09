Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEL. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.08.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.22 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$352,876.80. Also, Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$74,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 188,856 shares of company stock worth $1,301,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.